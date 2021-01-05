Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak in 17-minute hands-on video

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak. And if you didn't think there was much more to learn about the forthcoming wireless earbuds, think again.

A new 17-minute video – posted by Digital Slang – confirms some specs which we have already heard about, but it also provides comment on how well the buds perform. Those specs in question include a dust- and water-resistant rating of IPX7, wireless charging and active noise-cancellation. There’s also the increasingly common transparency mode, which lets you hear what someone is saying without taking out the earbuds – also handy for hearing sounds like traffic when out and about.

So how do they stack up? According to Digital Slang, pretty well. The channel rates the transparency mode as among the best they have experienced from a pair of earbuds, though the noise-cancellation apparently isn't quite up to that of the AirPods Pro's.

The Galaxy Buds Pro should have eight hours of battery life from the buds themselves, and up to 28 hours when coupled with the charging case. There's an Apple-esque 360-degree spatial audio feature that lets you hear "vivid, immersive sound going from all directions". And they're tipped to cost $199, making them around $50 cheaper than the AirPods Pro.

We should see the Galaxy Buds Pro launch at the Samsung Unpacked event next Thursday, alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone and Samsung's Tile-style Bluetooth tracking devices. New year, new gear.

