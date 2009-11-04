The £99 AC-12 power supply, which is a plug-in replacement for the standard Cambridge Audio unit, claims "more authority, weight and presence, with a significant increase in clarity and detail".

That's been achieved using a precision rack-wound transformer, the tighter tolerances in the windings reducing stray magnetic fields, and better power supply regulation. The AC-12 connects to the DacMagic using a 1m woven Kimber Kable connection, reducing radio frequency interference.

It's available now from the Russ Andrews Accessories online shop.

