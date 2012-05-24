Roth AV is expanding its Oli speaker range with the addition of a new OLi C20 centre speaker and OLi KH20 subwoofer.

The OLi20 (£89) is a two-way design with a pair of 13cm woofers and a 25mm tweeter, housed within a curved cabinet designed to match the rest of the OLi range.

For bass duties, the KH20 subwoofer (£199) uses a forward-firing active PolyCel driver. Roth says it "eschews the 'ugly box' look so frequently embraced by subwoofer designers".

Instead, it has "carefully angled lines" and is finished in gloss black. Both models are available now.

