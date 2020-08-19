Save on Roku Premiere and Roku Express TV streaming sticks

Want to watch Netflix and other video streaming services on your TV but don't have an awful lot of cash to splash? Roku can help. One of the easiest 21st-century recommendations to give anyone whose TV is missing the latest streaming video apps is to invest in a cheap video streaming stick.

And these two – namely the Roku Premiere and Roku Express – are currently on sale at Amazon, Argos, Curry’s, PC World and Very, which means an extra £5 off their already-reasonable asking fees. What does this mean to you? It means that the Roku Premiere (RRP £40) can now be snapped up for £35, and the Roku Express is now just £25, down from £30.

Roku Premiere 4K HDR streaming media player £40 £35

The Premiere offers lots of apps for very little money and a good enough sound. While it didn't exactly emerge as the stuff 4K dreams are made of in our review, if the only question you have is, ‘Does it give me access to apps that my TV doesn’t have?’, then the answer is almost certainly yes. View Deal

Roku Express (2019) HD streaming media player £30 £25

If you've got a non-smart TV that sits in a bedroom, or even a smart TV with fewer apps than you'd like, plug this into one of its HDMI ports and get the job done without having to buy a whole new TV. It solves a problem for a minimal outlay.View Deal

Roku TV offers access to several subscription services, including but not limited to Amazon Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Now TV, Hulu, Showtime, Sling TV, HBO Go/Now, CBS All Access and WatchESPN. Of course, you'll need to subscribe to any service you want to watch; Roku – much like Amazon Fire and Apple TV – is simply a gateway to these streaming services. But the choice is impressive – and at this price either of these Roku streaming stick deals are well worth a second look.

Since April of this year, owning a Roku streaming stick means access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes on The Roku Channel for free, too.

As you can see above, the Roku Express is the most affordable streaming stick, offering the full Roku OS experience with all the apps, and supporting HD 1080p playback with Dolby and DTS audio.

The Premiere expands upon that feature list with support for 4K and HDR content.

Got a non-smart TV in the guest bedroom and having the in-laws over for Bank Holiday weekend? At these prices, it's a problem easily solved...

MORE:

Apple TV vs Roku: which is the best TV streaming device?

Best Roku TVs and Roku sticks deals: should you buy one?

Amazon Fire TV vs Roku: which is better?