Revo's swanky all-in-one system brings streaming smarts to the traditional CD player

Revo has announced the launch of its new CD player and all-in-one system: the SuperCD. Crafted as a "tribute to music's timeless format", the new model combines streaming smarts with the functionality of a traditional CD player, fusing "old-school charm" with "high-performance audio".

The SuperCD utilises a 40 watt Class D amplifier to deliver what Revo describes as a "rich, full-spectrum sound", as well as dual 9cm balanced mode radiator drivers in pursuit of crisp, clear highs and deep, resonant lows. Conceived as a do-it-all box, the SuperCD can handle a range of traditional formats including CDs, DAB/DAB+, FM and internet radio.

Thanks to its modern-day smarts, the Revo supports wireless streaming from services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal and Deezer, as well as Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Further, the new unit's multi-room capabilities let you pair the SuperCD with other Revo devices for a synchronised experience across your home.

(Image credit: Revo)

The SuperCD continues Revo's predilection for retro-modern as evidenced by its handsome wooden cabinet, aluminium covering and centred OLED display, putting us in mind of last year's fantastic, five-star SuperConnect Stereo radio. In addition to its extensive wireless functionality, the SuperCD offers a healthy array of wired connectivity options, housing an auxiliary input, optical output and playback via USB.

Per a Revo spokesperson: “We wanted to create a product that truly reflects the diversity of how people consume music today. The SuperCD gives listeners the freedom to enjoy their music in any format, without compromising on quality." The SuperConnect Stereo did just that, so maybe the SuperCD will boast similar levels of performance for CD lovers everywhere.

The Revo SuperCD is available now in walnut/black and walnut/silver colourways, priced at £569 / $799 / €599.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Love radio? Read our Revo Superconnect Stereo review

These are the best CD players we've tested

I went to a Bang & Olufsen-soundtracked dinner experience – and it was deliciously strange