New from REL at this year's Bristol Show is the Serie S range of wireless subwoofers. There are three models: the S/2 at £1000, S/3 for £1300 and the £1600 S/5.

They'll be available from April/May in gloss black or white. All three incorporate Longbow wireless receiver technology that uses no digital compression, giving a performance that "rivals competitors's hard-wired models", REL claims.

While the wireless receiver is built in as standard, customers will have to buy the optional matching Longbow transmitter which has a range of 15 metres.

The Serie S uses long-throw bass engines that are said to be "super lightweight for speed and slam". Superalloy drivers feature a seamless one-piece "aerospace grade" T-6063 alloy cone structure.

Additional cabinet bracing throughout the range delivers "quieter, more dynamic bass", according to REL.

By Andy Clough

