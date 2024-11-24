Rega's Planar 3 RS Edition turntable brings premium updates to the standard model

Fresh off its triumphant win at the 2024 What Hi-Fi? Awards, where the Planar 3/Nd3 package won the Product of the Year Award for turntables, Rega has announced a brand new model.

The Rega Planar 3 RS Edition is an updated version of the standard Planar 3, imbued with technology and elements taken from the more premium Planar 8 and Planar 10 models.

RS stands for "Rega Special" and this new model features a High Pressure Laminate (HPL) plinth – the type usually seen in the more premium Planar 6, Planar 8 and Planar 10 models. This increases the plinth's rigidity and, coupled with the double brace technology between the main bearing and tonearm mount, helps to reduce unwanted resonances. This plinth is finished in a brushed dark aluminium satin finish with high gloss black edges for a distinctive look.

(Image credit: Rega)

The belt drive design uses a CNC-machined pulley and the Reference EBLT drive belt also used in the Planar 8 and 10 models, a step up from the 'advanced' belt used in the standard Planar 3.

Also included with this Planar 3 RS package for the first time is the outboard Neo PSU MK2, which is normally included with the Planar 8 and 10 decks or can be bought as an optional extra. This power supply unit brings with it an "advanced anti-vibration motor circuit" and a very welcome electronic speed change (the standard Planar 3 requires you to manually move the belt when switching between 33 1/3 and 45 rpm records).

(Image credit: Rega)

The Planar 3 RS Edition comes with the Nd5 cartridge fitted as standard. This cartridge sits in the middle of Rega's new Nd moving magnet cartridge range, and is a step up from the entry-level Nd3 that comes with the standard Planar 3.

The RB330 tonearm, the 12mm-thick glass platter, sub-platter and main bearing housing all return in this new model. A smoked dustcover is supplied.

The Rega Planar 3 RS Edition is available now and costs £999 / $1795. The Planar 3/Nd3 package costs £799 / $1395 / AU$1699, while the Planar 6 (without cartridge) starts at £1115 / $1875 / AU$2399.

