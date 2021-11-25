Record Store Day's Black Friday deals let you support independent vinyl shops

While nobody misses queuing up for discounts or scenes of people fighting over cheap TVs, there's no denying the move to online shopping, especially over Black Friday, has its drawbacks. Not least, it makes it harder for independent specialist retailers to be seen as the biggest names on the virtual high street hoover up all the attention.

Record Store Day is doing its best to change that, offering exclusive vinyl releases for Black Friday that are only available to buy in-store.

Launching in the UK and US, artists involved include U2, Thundercat, Dire Straits, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters, Maxwell, Tricky, Carole King, Miles Davis and RZA, all of whom have Black Friday releases available to buy – but only at your local independent record shop (at least for now).

Follow the links to see the full list of releases and to find out participating stores:

UK Record Store Day releases

US Record Store Day releases

It would be remiss of us not to suggest it's also a pretty good time to upgrade your vinyl set-up.

