Record Store Day Black Friday returns 29th November

Record Store Day returns for Black Friday 2024. This year's event sees special vinyl releases from more than 100 artists, including The Beatles, Bebe Rexha, Jungle, Garbage, and Rage Against the Machine. Consider all musical bases covered.

As ever, all releases are special limited editions, and are available only from independent record stores. The doors open at 8am on Friday 29th November – that's Black Friday for other retailers, too.

Here's the full list of releases. Want to leaf through them in person? Find your local participating store using this tool on the RSD website.

Record Store Day celebrates all things vinyl, with special releases, merchandise and live performances all part of the fun. It's a chance to show your appreciation for everyone involved in the independent side of the music business, including workers at the stores, the labels, distributors and the artists themselves.

The main event takes place in April, but the Black Friday special is an antidote to the online sales madness.

