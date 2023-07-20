Quick! This brand-new 65-inch Samsung QD-OLED is down to just £1889

Samsung's S90C has only just launched, and already it's had a heavy discount. The 65-inch QD-OLED TV TV usually sells for £2999, but Hughes is flogging it for just £1889 – it's listed as £2099, but there's an extra 10 per cent off at checkout.

We often don't recommend buying new TVs, mainly because of the high price. But this could be the exception.

Best Samsung 65-inch S90C QD-OLED deal

Samsung S90C OLED was £2999, now £1889 (save £1110)

This 65-inch Samsung TV comes packed with 4K/120Hz support, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and more, making it a solid choice for movie buffs and hardcore gamers alike. At over £1100 off, this OLED is worth a look if you want a new set that doesn't make many compromises.

We say "could be", because there's a caveat – we haven't tested this TV yet. Hence we can't recommend it wholeheartedly. But Samsung has a great track record of recent TVs, and this mid-range QD-OLED looks like another winner.

It's a 4K model, with support for the HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats of HDR, plus Dolby Atmos audio. All the usual apps and services are present and correct too, thanks to the S90C's smart functionality.

Gamers are well served with 4K/120Hz support, ALLM, and VRR, which is more than enough functionality for most (though LG's TVs still lead the pack for gamers thanks to their four HDMI 2.1 ports).

If you're looking for a modern smart TV with some premium panel tech and just about all the features you need for gaming, the S90C OLED seems to have everything you could want. With this hefty discount, it's definitely one for the shortlist.

MORE:

Check out our review of Samsung's S95C QD-OLED

And take a look at our list of the best TVs around

As well as all the best TV deals live now