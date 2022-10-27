Quick! Stunning Sony A80J OLED TV now only £999 in clearance sales

Hunting for a high-end TV but baulking at the price of the 2022 sets? This time of year is great for bagging a premium TV from the previous year at a dirt-low price as they approach the end of their shelf-life.

A fantastic example of this is the five-star Sony XR55A80J 55-inch OLED 4K TV now on sale for £999. That's £700 less than the RRP and £300 less than its best Black Friday deal price.

Sony has officially dropped the TV to clear the last stock, and the deal can be found at John Lewis (opens in new tab), Richer Sounds (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab) and other retailers. Richer Sounds and John Lewis are also offering £200 off the Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar with the OLED TV purchase, meaning you could snag a very decent home cinema system for just £1699.

Sony A80J OLED TV deal

While the A80J has now been trumped in picture quality by the very best (and yes, very expensive) 2022 OLEDs, it was one of our favourite TVs of last year, winning a What Hi-Fi? Award as the 'Best 55-58in TV'.

Its picture performance is, indeed, still 'up there', and we are certain you won't find yourself wanting upon viewing its super-sharp and detailed picture that is plenty punchy and has superb motion handling.

In terms of OS, it features the latest version of Google TV, which brings support for a host of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. You also get access to Bravia Core, Sony's exclusive high-quality movie streaming service.

When you consider the quality of performance, generous size, relevant feature set and the size of the discount on offer, this Sony A80J OLED TV deal is not to be missed.

