Quick! Sony WH-1000XM5 drop to lowest-ever price in Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day deal sees Sonys drop to their lowest-ever price

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
Who says you don't get any new great deals in the Boxing Day sales? The five-star rated, award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have reached a new low as part of the Boxing Day sales, beating the deal we saw on Black Friday.

The Sony XM5 headphones are now down to £276 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a huge £104 saving and the lowest-ever price on the new XM5 headphones in the UK, having originally launched at £380. On a brand new pair of class-leading headphones, we think that's pretty good.

So if you've got any Christmas cash to hand and have always fancied a pair of these Sony wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, now looks like a great time to buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Boxing Day deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £276 at Amazon (save £104) (opens in new tab)
The latest and greatest Sony over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones have been reduced again for Cyber Monday, with a big saving that makes them even better performance-per-pound value. Five stars.

The Sony XM5 are hands down the best wireless, noise-cancelling headphones around. They follow the Award-winning XM4 and XM3, and continue Sony's legacy as one of the foremost makers of wireless headphones in the market.

But it's not just a case of more of the same. For the XM5, Sony went back to the drawing board, executing a complete redesign – a bold move when you're sitting on a line of Award-winning headphones.

It paid off. The XM5 boast a slimmer, noiseless design, with smoother, sweeping lines and areas less prone to catching wind when you're on a call. The downside is that they no longer fold up as small, and they feel a bit less premium than the company's previous offering. But that's a small price to pay for headphones this capable.

Noise-cancelling is on point thanks to the same Integrated Processor V1 seen in Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless in-ears. This lets the cans automatically optimise the noise-cancelling as you move through different environments, so they're always most effective without you doing a thing.

And the sound? It's hugely musical and entertaining, representing a big step up from the previous model. Greater clarity, a more open presentation... the difference is palpable. And now that there's a new low price on Boxing Day, they're an even better buy. 

