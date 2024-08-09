Quick! Get voting if you want this blockbusting Lego Technics turntable to become available

You want to live in a world where you can actually buy a (semi) functional Technics turntable made out of Lego, right? That beautiful dream can become a reality, as long as you exercise your democratic right and vote it into existence.

Designed by Tamás Borján, AKA Tomasso, a 2,215-piece Lego version of the Technics SL-1200 MK2 is currently just a single-unit concept, but it could be put into full production if enough consumer interest is demonstrated. Designed as part of the Lego Ideas initiative, Borján's lovingly reproduced deck will be considered for a full market release if the submission reaches 10,000 supporters. If you want that to be the case, you can back the idea by clicking this link and casting your vote.

Launched in 1979 as the sequel to 1972's original SL-1200 model, the SL-1200 MK 2 forged a legacy as a popular spinner for DJs during the subsequent decade. Borján's version looks to replicate the classic deck as closely as possible, with a built-in motor to drive the turntable (it actually spins!) alongside an adjustable tonearm, a pitch slider and some rather chunk stop/start buttons.

As its creator enthused on the submission page: "This is arguably the most iconic and recognizable turntable ever made. It would be a cool addition to any DJ's, music lover's, or technology enthusiast's display collection. It is a historical piece that has shaped the world we live in".

If you want to make the concept into a reality, head over to the Lego Ideas page and cast your vote. Just as many bricks come together to build a masterpiece, many votes must be cast to make a dream come true.

