Quick! Get 3 months free Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon is currently offering its Music Unlimited streaming service free for three months.

The offer is only available to new customers who haven't previously taken advantage of a free trial. A month after signing up, your subscription will automatically renew for £9.99/$9.99 a month (£7.99/$7.99 for Amazon Prime members).

While this free access doesn't give you access to Amazon Music HD, you can upgrade to that option for just £4.99/$4.99 per month - a tidy saving on equivalent lossless offerings from Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer.

3 months FREE Amazon Music

Make a big saving on Amazon's music streaming service for 3 months, offer available until 2nd June. Normally £9.99/$9.99 a month (£7.99/$7.99 for Amazon Prime members), you can save up to £30/$30 with this deal.View Deal

It's only available for the Individual plan. This gives you 60 million tracks, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as offline listening and hands-free listening using Alexa. There are also no ads.

It's basically a step up from the standard Amazon Music, which comes free with Prime and gives you 2 million tracks. But it's not as premium as Amazon Music HD, which gives you CD-quality music. You can upgrade to this using the deal above to still make a big saving.

The deal is valid until 2nd June at 11:59pm.

