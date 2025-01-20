Quick! Dali's stunning five-star headphones are £100 off at Peter Tyson...but for how long?

We've only just reviewed the Dali IO-8, so imagine our surprise and delight when we discovered that the five-star wireless headphones have already enjoyed a major price cut over at Peter Tyson.

We really do mean major, by the way. The IO-8 are down from £599 to just £499 at Peter Tyson, a saving of £100 on a pair we just recently dubbed "top-class" at their price point. Stocks are running low, though, so you'll need to act sharpish to nab a pair for a very healthy discount.

Best Dali IO-8 wireless headphones deal

Five stars Dali IO-8 was £599 now £499 (save £100) at Peter Tyson

Run for the hills, Apple AirPods Max and Bathys Focal, because there's a new pair of premium wireless earbuds in town. Combining a great build, premium feel and excellent sound, the Dali IO-8 are easily some of the best cans we've tested this year. £100 is the first major drop we've seen, but stocks are running low at some retailers, so we don't know for how long this deal will be around.

Many speaker and hi-fi companies try to break into the world of headphones, but the results are often mixed. Some, such as Bowers & Wilkins, have managed it, but the quality evidenced by the big stuff can get a little lost in translations when it comes to scaling down to something that will fit on your head or go into your ears.

No such problems are evidenced by the Dali IO-8. A handsome pair of cans that go big on sound quality, the premium headphones blew us away in our recent review thanks to their refined sonic performance and classy build. Supporting the aptX, aptX HD and aptx Adaptive Bluetooth codecs and packing a set of large 50mm paper/wood fibre drivers, the IO-8 more than keep up with their sonic competitors at this level. These are superb all-rounders, with a well-balanced tonality which puts the music first while delivering plenty of dynamic expression and sonic insight. As a pair of do-it-all headphones that feel just as at home with heavy metal as they do with hardcore hip-hop, the Dali are exceedingly tough to beat.

Noise cancelling works superbly, beating the likes of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 and the (initially) more costly Mark Levinson No. 5909, dealing with low-frequency rumbles adeptly without giving us that weird vacuum effect of which many noise cancelling contenders are often guilty. Call quality is good, too, and we're also pleased to find a 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable for hooking the IO-8 to a compatible source such as a laptop, phone or portable music player.

Note that there's no companion app with the Dali, so you'll be managing everything via the on-cup touch buttons. That's a small caveat rather than a deal breaker, and it's certainly not enough to temper our affection for such a superb pair of wireless headphones. Highly recommended.

