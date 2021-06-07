PS5 restock: John Lewis tipped to drop 2,000 PS5 consoles tomorrow

John Lewis is expected to roll out its next PS5 restock from tomorrow, Tuesday 8th June, according to two trusted Twitter stock watchers.

"Last week was disappointing with stock, but here is what we can expect this week: John Lewis: 8th June," reads the latest tweet from PS5StockAlertUK. "John Lewis 8 or 16th (7-9am)," adds PS5Instant.

John Lewis is said to have received a shipment of 2,000 disc consoles over the weekend.

And John Lewis isn’t the only UK retailer tipped for a PS5 restock this week...

UK: Latest stock at Game, Amazon, John Lewis and Argos

Game is tipped for a huge restock – 12,000 PS5 disc and digital consoles – on Tuesday 8th June between 9-10am BST. It appears as though the retailer expects to ship stock by 11th June.

Smyths Toys, which hasn't restocked in 30 days, is said to be readying a PS5 restock for 10th - 12th June around 8-11am according to PS5Instant.

Amazon released a huge PS5 restock last week but has now sold out. However, there's talk of another huge wave later this month. Amazon does have the new 'Midnight Black' PS5 DualSense controller in stock, priced at £59.99.

AO is tipped to drop its next PS5 restock 8-10th of this month but Currys isn't due another drop until 'later in June'.

With UK retailers striving to keep up with demand, and £50 to spend at the PlayStation store when you buy a Bravia XR TV, gamers everywhere are seeking out Sony's 4K console.

Tomorrow's predicted John Lewis drop could be a rare chance to buy a PS5 this month so don't miss the boat!

