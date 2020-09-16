PS5 price and release date are official

One of the biggest questions in tech - how much will the PS5 cost - has finally been answered. Sony has announced that the PS5 costs £449 ($499, €499) while the PS5 Digital Edition of the console will go on sale for £359 ($399, €399) in November.

There are two different on-sale dates depending on territory, though. If you live in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand or South Korea, you'll be able to get your hands on a PS5 on the 12th November. The rest of the world will have to wait a whole week longer, until the 19th November, to get their hands on the next-gen consoles.

On the official PlayStation blog, a post by Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, tackled the subject of PS5 pre-orders, saying that "pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow [Thursday 17th September] at select retailers, so please check with your local retailer". Let's just hope there aren't any PS5 supply issues.

Ryan also emphasised the fact both consoles share identical power and features, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, the same ultra-high-speed SSD and PS5 3D audio - "whichever PS5 you choose, you’ll enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences".

This makes pricing for the PS5 identical to the Xbox Series X price, its closest rival. And, although the PS5 Digital Edition is more expensive than its Xbox equivalent, the Series S (£359/$399 vs £249/$299) it looks like the disc-less PS5 doesn't sacrifice any performance, unlike its Xbox equivalent.

