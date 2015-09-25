Not so long ago there was a stark difference in how you’d listen to music in your house.

Multiroom was for streaming standard-quality music, either ripped from CDs or piped from the internet. High-res was confined to one room, from a dedicated system – one that cost a lot, and maybe even required some sort of IT certification to be able to operate.

That all changed when Bluesound arrived on the scene last year with its multiroom high-res ecosystem – and it’s about to get even better with the company’s Gen 2 range, available now at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision. Want studio master-quality sound all over your house? This is how you do it.

The set-up

The new, completely redesigned range uses the proprietary BluOS system to integrate all music, from all sources – be it on a hard-drive, CD-based or pulled from the ether – into a single stream for distribution around the house.

Three of the products integrate into existing systems – so you can use your current speakers and amplification – while three are complete plug-and-play music systems. Most can connect to your television too, even integrating your remote control for a truly seamless system.

They’re not just a pretty fascia, either – there’s plenty of new stuff going on under the hood. Tech fans will salivate at the 1GHz ARM Cortex-A9 processor, Gigabit Ethernet and coaxial digital outputs (on the NODE 2 and VAULT 2), while kings of convenience can rejoice at the Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX support, analogue and optical inputs, new Wi-Fi design and IR sensor with TV Connect learning function.

And, of course, all the models have headphone outputs with dedicated amps – so you can keep listening into the night.

Want in? Of course you do. Here’s what’s on offer at Sevenoaks:

Node 2 hi-res wireless music streamer - £429

Powernode 2 hi-res wireless music streamer/amplifier - £699

Vault 2 hi-res music server/CD ripper - £999

Pulse Mini hi-res wireless speaker system - £419

Pulse Flex hi-res wireless speaker system - £269

To see the full Bluesound Gen 2 range, click here >>>

For more offers – and more home entertainment kit than you can possibly fit into your house, visit www.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk.

Promoted content is paid for by an advertiser.