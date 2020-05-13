Projector deal: five-star Epson EH-TW650 drops to just £399 at several retailers

While we've seen this five star Epson EH-TW650 Full HD projector on sale at the discounted price of £499 recently, several retailers have just slashed its price even further, removing yet another ton from its original price.

This big-screen delight is currently just £399 at Amazon, Richer Sounds and John Lewis, down from its original RRP of £550 – but you'll have to hurry; stock is running low at the latter retailer.

When we reviewed this Epson at its 'tested at' price of £550 (£151 more than the current offer) we called it "pretty faultless" owing to its crisp and clear picture, high-brightness capability and natural colour reproduction.

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £550 £399 at Amazon

A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; the level of home cinema brilliance on offer at this price is remarkable. The EH-TW650 Full HD projector is great for games and films, and it is bright enough to use in well-lit rooms.

This Full HD projector can throw an image between 30 inches and 300 inches in size with a throw ratio of 1.02 - 1.23. So, that’s a 60-inch image size at a distance of between 1.35m - 1.64m, for example.

The 3100-lumen brightness levels and 15,000:1 contrast ratio make for a picture that's bright enough to enjoy even in a well-lit room. It does a good job of producing realistic colours, and deals with light and dark details well.

You don't get a 4K resolution (you'll need much deeper pockets for that), but if you're happy with a very decent Full HD picture for little money, this is among the best projectors for the job.

