Pro-Ject salutes its past with a special Perspective Final Edition turntable

Pro-Ject has taken a whole new perspective with its latest record player, reinventing a deck it released in 1999 with modern components and engineering techniques. The new Perspective Final Edition is a fresh take on the ‘6.9 Perspective’ turntable that launched the Austrian company into the high-end space, following the commercial success of its budget-friendly 1 and 2 spinners in the early '90s. We called that old Perspective “phenomenal value" for its then-£1000 price (roughly £2000 in today’s money) and it ranks amongst the 12 best Pro-Ject turntables of all time in our eyes – and not just because of its transparent base either (pictured below).

The new Perspective will be looking to repeat that success at its £1299 asking price (US and Australia pricing to follow), though it is a limited-edition model of 400 pieces. And if you were wondering what the ‘Final Edition’ naming was all about, that refers to an all-new line of Pro-Ject turntables that “pays homage to its illustrious past”, of which this Perspective is the first. ‘Final Edition releases are just that, final, signalling the touchdown of a model’s manufacturing arc’, notes the official press release.

While the Pro-Ject 1 and 2’s build centred on rigidity with a solid plinth and heavy platter, the old Perspective was born out of the isolated principle, with a tonearm and platter on a sub-chassis spring isolated from the main chassis. The new Perspective Final Edition uses its forebear’s design blueprint – including that transparent base, of course – but furthers its stability, featuring a decoupled sub-chassis and three adjustable springs to prevent unwanted vibrations from transferring to the needle. It also rests on height-adjustable aluminium spikes for further isolation.

Another advancement is the inclusion of an electronic speed-switch-controlled two-speed motor, replacing the multi-motor solution that allowed vinyl to spin at different tempos if the owner so wished. Naturally, there is a new cartridge at the end of the nine-inch, carbon-fibre tonearm, namely the Ortofon 2M Bronze (which itself has a retail value of £365).

A dust cover and personalised certificate of ownership complete the package, which goes on sale this month. A serial-numbered plaque for their deck can be requested, too.

