Prime Early Access sale slashes "ideal" Jabra wireless earbuds to just £50

Fitness fans, there's a stonking great deal going down on Amazon right now on the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds. The sport-friendly in-ear headphones are now reduced to £49 (opens in new tab) thanks to a 38 per cent discount.

In addition to a generous £30 discount (opens in new tab) on what was already a pleasing price tag, the Elite 3 serve up "expressive and detailed sound", 28 hours of battery life, IP55 water resistance, and an extremely comfy fit. There's no noise cancelling, but this is still a great deal on a fantastic pair of earbuds.

Best Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds deal

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3 wireless buds £79 £49 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

The Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa. Four stars

The Jabra Elite 3 are the most affordable true wireless in-ears the company has ever delivered. Despite the low price, the spec is generous: wireless connectivity, for example, is via Bluetooth 5.2 – and there’s support for Qualcomm’s aptX codec too. Sound is delivered by a couple of 6mm full-range dynamic drivers.

The Elite 3 keep the music coming for a very competitive 28 hours – seven hours in the earbuds themselves plus another three full charges in the tidy little case. Control is available from the push/push button on the surface of each earbud, or the Jabra Sound+ control app.

The big draw here is the sound quality – the Elite 3 are an extraordinarily engaging listen for the money. Timing is good, and there’s a fine level of insight and detail across the board. The lowest frequencies are nicely managed, too.

We rated the Jabra Elite a healthy four stars at their £79 RRP. Now that you can pick up these well-specced buds for only £49 (opens in new tab), they should be high on your shopping list.

