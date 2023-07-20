Prime Day is long gone, but you can still get a Chromecast 4K for £40

Prime Day may be a distant memory, but some of its deals are still hanging around. Like the Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K), which is still going for the low price of £40, down from £60.

This is a great deal on a great streamer. It streams in 4K with HDR, plays nice with all the major streaming apps, and has Dolby Vision and Atmos to boot. Still too pricey? The standard HD model is on sale too – at £25, it's a tenner off.

The Chromecast is a fantastic streamer in its own right, but this price cut makes it a whopping £25 cheaper than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. And if you read our head-to-head comparison between the two streamers, you'll know the Chromecast is the superior device.

Why? The design is more considered, and doesn't block neighbouring HDMI ports. Its picture and sound are much more natural and authentic than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max's – visuals are cleaner and more engaging, and colours more natural. The sound has more texture and the timing is better too.

The Chromecast is also stacked when it comes to features, with HDR support in the HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats, as well as the newly implemented content frame matching system – which Netflix has just adopted – in order to create smoother motion. You can also wireless stream to the Chromecast via Bluetooth or pairing a phone or tablet – unsurprisingly, Google's own Pixel devices and Android phones work best.

So there you have it: an Award-winner at a knockdown price. Grab it while you can.

