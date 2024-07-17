Prime Day is almost over and our favourite iPad just dropped to its lowest-ever price

Whether you're looking for a tablet for watching movies on the go, or are wanting a tablet to control your system and your music collection, Apple's entry-level iPad (2022) is our go-to recommendation – and it's had its price slashed for Prime Day.

Yes, the iPad Air has the better screen and faster processor, but when you weigh up performance per pound, we think the standard iPad has enough to offer everyone. So much so that it won our most recent What Hi-Fi? Award in the tablet category.

We spotted it earlier on in Prime Day for £319, but now – in the last few hours – it has dropped to the lowest price we have ever seen, to £304 for the 64GB version in the blue and silver colourways.

The 256GB version also drops to its lowest price yet, at £437 for the silver or pink version.

Apple iPad (2022) £349.99 now £303.99 at Amazon (save £46)

Apple's iPad is by far the best choice for most people, with an even better AV experience packed into a slick new design, allowing the standard iPad to shine again. This is the 64GB version, and for close to £300, it's a steal.

Read the Apple iPad (2022) review

Apple iPad (2022) £499 now £437 at Amazon (save £62)

Seeing discounts on Apple products is rare, and this is a really decent one on one of Apple's best-selling tablets. This deal is for the 256GB, which is a great option for those who need more storage for their music and movies.

The 10th Generation iPad delivers the first major design overhaul, practically since the first iPad launched back in 2010. Now, the basic iPad is uncannily similar to the more expensive iPad Air, with slimmer bezels and smoothed off edges that Apple calls an “all-screen” design.

There's also a more fun element here too, with Apple ditching the Space Grey of bygone years for Silver but offering a pop of colour too, with options for Yellow, Blue and Pink hues.

Expect a touch more screen real estate this time round, creeping up from 10.2 inches to 10.9 inches, and a slight resolution increase to match, up to 2360 x 1640. It's plenty sharp enough despite the pixels-per-inch remaining the same, and at 500 nits peak brightness, it's bright enough too.

As for how it looks when watching movies, there's a good level of detail retrieval, a careful handling of both light and dark scenes and a richer, bolder colour palette than its 9th generation predecessor. It won't do HDR but if you can overlook that, you're onto a winner.

This is a superb Prime Day discount that we've never seen before. If you have been eyeing up an Apple tablet, get your order in quick – Prime Day is almost done!



