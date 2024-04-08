£100 off these sumptuous B&W wireless headphones is the smartest investment you'll make this year

On the hunt for a pair of supremely good-looking, fantastic-sounding headphones that scored highly across the board when tested by our experts? You could certainly do worse than the beautiful Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e wireless headphones.

Usually retailing at £379 (around the same as the Sony WH-1000XM5's official RRP), the superb Px7 S2e have seen that number plummet to just £279 at Peter Tyson, a drop of £100 and a saving of more than 25 per cent. We don't often see Bowers' outstanding cans discounted, so a whopping hundred quid off the original asking price demands to be taken seriously; after all, who knows how long such an offer will last?

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones deal

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=38326&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Fbowers-wilkins-px7-s2e-over-ear-noise-cancelling-headphones" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"" target="_blank"> was £379 now £279 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

This is one of the first major discounts we've seen for the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/bowers-and-wilkins-px7-s2e" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">B&W PX7 S2e, making this deal very hard to ignore. These beautifully made, sonically adept wireless over-ears are truly worthy of their five-star rating. They're usually around the same price as the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5, and with this superb deal slashing the RRP, we wouldn't discourage you from snapping up a pair.

<a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6221&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-61240-bowers-wilkins-px7-s2e-wireless-noise-cancelling-headphones.aspx%3Futm_source%3Dwhathifi%26utm_medium%3Dfeed" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">Deal also at Sevenoaks

Price check: <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Bowers-Wilkins-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Anthracite-Black/dp/B0CH1LT84X?tag=georiot-trd-21&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&geniuslink=true" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">£299 at Amazon UK.

While the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 are What Hi-Fi?'s official choice as the best premium wireless headphones in town today, there are certainly those among us who prefer the excellence of the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e. After all, there's a lot to like about a pair of cans that just seem to scream "premium quality". Get hold of a pair and you'll feel the weight and solidity of their build, noting with delight the attention and care that have gone into making some of the most refined and classy headphones available at this price point.

Spec-wise, the Px7 S2e aren't short on things to boast about. Battery life is a commendable 30 hours, though what really impresses us is their ability to offer seven hours of playback from just 15 minutes of charge. There's support for one of the higher-quality Bluetooth codecs around, Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive, plus USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections for wired listening. Noise cancelling doesn't challenge the excellence of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the Bose QC Ultra Headphones, but it's decent and easy to use all the same.

Where the Px7 S2e really excel (devilish looks aside) is sonically. They're incredibly insightful for a pair of wireless headphones, eagerly digging out extra levels of nuance and little nuggets of detail that lesser models can't find or cope with. There's openness and space to spare, too, with a smooth sweetness that makes them incredibly easy to listen to without straying into the dreaded realm of clinical tedium.

Does that all sound like your cup of tea? If it does (and why wouldn't it?), check out this mega Peter Tyson deal and get yourself a pair.

