Porsche's new Dolby Atmos soundbar features an actual exhaust from a 992 GT3

Porsche Design is no stranger to making premium soundbars, but the limited edition 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is a bit special. Why? Because it's housed in – what else – but a genuine Porsche 992 GT3 exhaust system (via tweaktown).

The luxury design brand reckons the 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos-capable speaker has a total power output of 300W and "goes from 0 to goosebumps in a single sound curve".

Other features include a 4K passthrough HDMI port – ideal for hooking up a next-generation console or a 4K streaming device. Support for Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Spotify Connect means the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro could also double as a wireless music system.

It sounds very impressive, although we should point out that, while the exhaust system is real (complete with welded seams), no audio is actually blown out of those shiny twin tailpipes. They're purely for decorative purposes.

There's also the not-so-small matter of the price. The 65kg, 1.5m-wide Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro will set you back £9,100 / $12,000 / AU$19,955. That's many times the price of some of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we've tested including the mighty Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max (£2199 / $2500 / AU$4500).

Will the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro prove to be a roaring success? Only time will tell but with production limited to 500 pieces, you'll need to act fast if you want to add some serious vroom to your home cinema room.

Porsche Design (opens in new tab) is taking pre-orders now; shipping is due to start on 1st January 2023.

MORE:

How to choose and set up a soundbar

Check out our picks for the best TVs

Find our roundup of great soundbar deals