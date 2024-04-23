PMC and prog legend Steven Wilson team up at Munich High End to deliver an unmissable Dolby Atmos showcase

PMC is teaming up with prog-rock legend and acclaimed music producer Steven Wilson at this year's High End Munich show. Aside from his time fronting long-running prog outfit Porcupine Tree, Wilson has collaborated with artists as diverse as XTC, Black Sabbath and Elton John, and the great man brings 30+ years of experience to this year's event.

PMC will be providing the large-scale Dolby Atmos speaker system for Wilson, with which he will be holding a string of demonstrations across all four of the event's action-packed days.

As part of the showcase, audience members will have the chance to experience how Wilson uses and mixes reference-level audio, using the PMC set-up to demonstrate the capabilities of Dolby Atmos and spatial mixing. Naturally, there will be a special focus on Wilson's latest album, The Harmony Code, but attendees will enjoy mixes from some of the big-name artists with whom Wilson has collaborated, including Ultravox, Roxy Music and Tears for Fears.

PMC promises that this will be the largest such installation it has ever undertaken, using a blend of the British brand's professional studio main mix monitors and the company's Ci series. Three PMC BB6 XBD Active monitors (as used by the BBC) will make up the front left, centre and right channels, while surround sound duties will be managed by 14 models from the PMC Ci series. Lower frequencies, meanwhile, will be overseen by four of the company's BST subwoofers.

According to Oliver Thomas, PMC's commercial director, "Partnering with a musician of Steven’s calibre is a real honour, and we know the presentations will be an eye-opener for many visitors. There is nothing like it and, with Steven at the helm, the demonstrations will show just how creatively and carefully this technology can be used to enhance the enjoyment of music."

PMC will also be using this year's High End Munich event to showcase its Twenty5i Active range. We first caught a glimpse of the brand's latest line at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show a few months back, but Munich will be a chance for PMC to bring its newest models to an even wider audience.

If you are heading down to Munich, Steven Wilson’s presentations will take place in Room K1, Foyer 1, at the following times:

- 9th May: 11:00 and 14:30

- 10th, 11th May: 11:00, 14:30 and 16:30

- 12th May: 11:00 and 14:30

