Pioneer has unveiled a new range of "high-end, Superior Club Sound" headphones, with dance music lovers being the target market. The new range comprises two over-ear models and two in-ear models.

The flagship over-ear model; the SE-MX9, features two, newly designed 50 mm drivers. Pioneer has also borrowed technology from its professional HDJ range. The company claims they offer "tantalising trebles and powerful bass".

Ear plates are constructed from solid aluminium and finished in either Bright Silver, Indigo Black or Bright Copper. The headband features a soft silicone material for added comfort, and a microphone and remote control can be found on the cable for hands-free calls.

The headphones come bundled with a carrying case, additional 2m cable, and in-flight adapter and a 6.3mm jack adapter. They will be available from April for £250.

The SE-MX7 over-ears, meanwhile, utilise four drivers: two 40mm drivers for midrange and bass, left and right. Advanced Bass Level Control also features, which will lets you alter the amount of bass you wish to inflict on your ears.

The headband features a rubber like finish on the outside, and soft leather type on cushion on the side. Again, users will find an integrated microphone and remote control for hands-free calls.

The SE-MX7 come in four different colour options: Matte White; Matte Black; Matte Blue or Matte Orange. They come bundled with a carrying pouch. The SE-MX7 will also be available from April for £170.

The SE-CX9 and SE-CX8 in-ear models both aim to "accurately replicate the heavy bass normally found in the club". This is thanks to unique 'bass exciters' in the back of the ear buds which vibrate in sync with the music being played.

The SE-CX9 feature a built-in Balanced Armature Driver, while the SE-CX8 use a more traditional dynamic driver and two-way structure.

A Balanced Armature Driver (BA Driver) works in a similar way to its dynamic counterpart, but it doesn't require external air to operate. This means it can be tuned more precisely and thus offer more accurate midrange and treble.

Both models feature an in-line microphone and remote control and the cables are detachable and tangle-free. Three different ear tip sizes are provided along with a carrying case.

