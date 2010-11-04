Anyone who's been on a flight with a screaming child knows that noise-cancelling cans are a godsend.



And between the fit that isolates outside noise and the electronics that actively block it, these Pioneers are very effective. They're great for travel thanks to a foldable design and in-flight adapter.



Pioneer's gone for a warm, smooth and weighty delivery.



It's enjoyable during extended listening, but the bass is woolly and domineering, stifling the clarity that the best rivals offer. Oh, and steer clear of the virtual surround mode. It's rubbish.

