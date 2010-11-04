Trending

Pioneer SE-NC70S review

These Pioneers are a perfect choice for use when flying, due to their lightweight, folding design Tested at £100.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Good noise cancellers that are ideal for use when in flight

For

  • Effective noise cancelling
  • good folding design
  • smooth sound

Against

  • Awful surround sound mode

Anyone who's been on a flight with a screaming child knows that noise-cancelling cans are a godsend.

And between the fit that isolates outside noise and the electronics that actively block it, these Pioneers are very effective. They're great for travel thanks to a foldable design and in-flight adapter.

Pioneer's gone for a warm, smooth and weighty delivery.

It's enjoyable during extended listening, but the bass is woolly and domineering, stifling the clarity that the best rivals offer. Oh, and steer clear of the virtual surround mode. It's rubbish.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.eu.onkyo.com
Brand NamePioneer
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerOnkyo & Pioneer Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberSE-NC70S
Product NamePioneer SE-NC70S
Product ModelSE-NC70S

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance24 Ohm
Cable Length1.50 m
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • SE-NC70S Headphone
  • 1 x Connection Cord
  • 1 x In Flight Plug Adapter
  • 1 x Storage Pouch
  • 1 x � 6.3 mm Plug Adapter
  • 1 x Operating Instructions
  • 2 x AAA Alkaline Batteries
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Weight Approximate200 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone