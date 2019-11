We've just spotted Pioneer 's iControlAV2 app on the Android Market app store.

Already available for Apple iDevices, the iControlAV2 app can control a variety of Pioneer home cinema devices, allowing adjustment of volume, bass, balance and room settings.

The Android version is compatible with Pioneer's VSX-921, VSX-1021, VSX-2021, VSX-LX55, SC-LX75 and SC-LX85 multichannel receivers.

It also works with the company's BDP-330, BDP-333, BDP-LX53, BDP-430 and BDP-LX54 Blu-ray players.

