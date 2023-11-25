Our favourite AVR is a Sony, but the Denon X3800H is a much better Black Friday deal

Sony's TA-AN1000 really shook up the home cinema amplifier category of the What Hi-Fi? Awards this year. The performance it offers at its £999 price was enough to knock out not just one, but two Denon AV amps.

Right now, though, you shouldn't buy the Sony.

That's because the TA-AN1000 has had no discount at all for Black Friday. Not even a penny off. On the other hand, the price of the Denon AVC-X3800H has absolutely plummeted – you can now buy it for just £699 at Sevenoaks.

To be totally clear, this is an absolutely incredible deal. The AVC-X3800H launched at a price of £1499, and it was at that price that we gave it five stars in our review and then gave it an Award. With an overall discount of £800 / 53%, it's a steal, and definitely worth buying over the Sony.

Denon AVC-X3800H AVR Black Friday deal

Denon AVC-X3800H AVR was £1499 now £699 at Sevenoaks (save £800)

The Denon AVC-X3800H AVR is a class AVR. It earned five stars from us, as well as much-coveted Product of the Year Award in 2022 for Best Home Cinema Amplifier. This is a great opportunity to bag it without the hefty price tag. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Go for this deal and you won't be disappointed. The Denon AVC-X3800H sounds warm, rich and more muscular than even this year's home cinema amplifier product of the year, the Sony TA-AN1000.

You get three HDMI outputs, support for 8K or 4K 120Hz video on all HDMI inputs, HDR10+ and additional coaxial and optical inputs.

