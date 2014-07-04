Owners of Onkyo's 2014 range of AV receivers will now have direct access to subscription music and radio streaming service Deezer.

Deezer will be available on Onkyo's TX-NR535, TX-NR636, TX-NR737, TX-NR838, TX-NR1030, TX-NR3030 and PR-SC5030 models, as well on future products. It's already been confirmed that Onkyo's 2014 AV receivers will also get Dolby Atmos.

Users will need a Deezer+ Premium account and an internet connection to use the service on their Onkyo receiver. They will get access to a catalogue of 30 million tracks and can build up their own music library, get personal music recommendations and listen to themed radio channels.

