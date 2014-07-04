Trending

Onkyo brings Deezer to its 2014 home cinema amplifier range

Owners of Onkyo's 2014 range of AV receivers will now have direct access to subscription music and radio streaming service Deezer.

Deezer will be available on Onkyo's TX-NR535, TX-NR636, TX-NR737, TX-NR838, TX-NR1030, TX-NR3030 and PR-SC5030 models, as well on future products. It's already been confirmed that Onkyo's 2014 AV receivers will also get Dolby Atmos.

Users will need a Deezer+ Premium account and an internet connection to use the service on their Onkyo receiver. They will get access to a catalogue of 30 million tracks and can build up their own music library, get personal music recommendations and listen to themed radio channels.

