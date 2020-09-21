OnePlus 8T launch event confirmed – and there's not long to wait

OnePlus isn't one to kick back, grab a snack and take a breather: the Chinese firm launches new smartphones bi-annually at the very least.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launched in April, meaning we are expecting the 'T' variants – namely the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro – imminently. Bang on cue, the company has just announced a launch event for the One Plus 8T.

The date for your diaries is 14th October, 3pm BST (10am ET, 7am PT, 7.30pm IST).

This time round, #UltraStopsAtNothing. Are you ready for the #OnePlus8T?September 21, 2020

The tweet above, posted from OnePlus's Twitter account, confirms the OnePlus 8T launch event, along with a video featuring plenty of parkour, surfing, breakdancing and cliff-diving. Notice the tantalising hashtag 'ultra stops at nothing', too – a departure from the usual 'never settle' motto for OnePlus.

No specs or images of the actual device are revealed in the 32-second video, but what it does offer is solid proof that the OnePlus 8T is very much ready to roll.

For everything we know so far about the OnePlus 8T, our OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro: price, release date, design, leaks and news feature is the place. We'd expect more leaks and mini-reveals ahead of the big day – and we'll catch them for you.

For now, set a reminder in your calendar and sit tight.

MORE:

Best smartphones 2020: the best phones for music and movies

Read all our OnePlus reviews

Best Android phones 2020

Best free music apps: free music on Android and iPhone