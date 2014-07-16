It's almost a year since the "new-generation" US audio manufacturer confirmed its arrival with the unveiling of its Move series of wireless speakers, with the Super M looking to build on the success of the M model.

And in keeping with the growing trend we've noticed here at whathifi.com this year, you'll now be able to register your interest in the Super M by backing NudeAudio's Kickstarter campaign – now underway here.

We'll start with the nuts-and-bolts of Super M. NudeAudio says it "pairs the freedom of a grab-and-go size speaker with the best possible sound on the market" – handy if you want to have your music with you this summer.

Its key features include four full-range Neodymium drivers; two passive subwoofers; and 360-degree sound, while Bluetooth 3.0 will let you stream music from compatible devices. There's also an eight-hour battery inside.

NudeAudio has designed the Super M to fit inside your back pocket, while making it tough enough to stand up to the rigours of water, sand and snow; housing components in its high-grade silicone sleeve.

Super M is expected to retail for $99 (£58), although early Kickstarter supporters can secure a speaker from the first production run with a pledge of $79 (£46), with a promise of free delivery to the UK and Ireland.

"NudeAudio’s anti-feature policy means we strip away all unnecessary features and focus our cost on the essence of the product. We want to put all the money into the acoustics,” says chief design officer Peter Riering-Czekalla.

NudeAudio is hoping to raise at least $75,000 (£44,000) by August 15th to fund the Super M's initial production run. If successful, the speaker will eventually be available in four colours, along with the Yelle Special Edition model (above).

Will the Super M become the latest AV success on Kickstarter in 2014? Watch this space...

