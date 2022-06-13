Nothing Phone (1) will be revealed on 12th July and mark 'the real start of Nothing’s journey'

Nothing has confirmed it will reveal its first smartphone to the world next month.

The fledgling tech company, led by former OnePlus boss Carl Pei, has officially confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) launch event will take place on 12th July 2022 at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 1am AEST.

Phone fans have been waiting a while for this news, which comes three months after a leaked photo claiming to show a Nothing handset appeared online and two months after Nothing confirmed its existence.

The launch is tagged 'Return to Instinct', which seems to be a nod to Nothing's mission to 'make tech more human'. The London-based event is expected to feature an in-person component, but fans can also sign up (opens in new tab) to watch online.

Unlearn. Undo. Starting with phone (1).Nothing (event) - Return to Instinct.Tuesday 12 July, 16:00 BST. Get notified: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw#phone1 pic.twitter.com/SX0PCdeXw9June 8, 2022 See more

Nothing has confirmed that its Phone (1) will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform, run Nothing OS and have a "recycled aluminium mid-frame". The firm also says the handset offers "seamless connectivity" and "wireless charging", which could point to a port-less design.

Elsewhere, the Phone (1) is expected to take its style cues from the company’s inaugural Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds, which arrived last autumn. The rumoured 6.55-inch AMOLED display won't have a "chin" (notch), and the back of the Phone (1) is described as "transparent".

"Having raised $144m, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, we are ready for Phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market," Carl Pei said earlier this year.

So, four long weeks until the Nothing Phone (1) officially breaks cover. But, given Nothing's tendency to drip-feed information via its social media channels, we're expecting a few more Phone (1) teases before then...

