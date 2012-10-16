Just announced by Roth AV are two new DAB/FM radios complete with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing them to stream music from computers, tablets and smartphones as well as letting you listen to the wireless.

The less expensive model is the mono DBT-001 (left), available for £109 in high-gloss black or white, or walnut.

It uses a rear port to boost its bass response, and as well as Bluetooth connectivity has a 3.5mm auxiliary input, headphone socket and a USB port to charge portable devices.

Twin alarms allow it to function as a clock radio if required, and the radio section is compatible with DAB, DAB+ and FM.

The larger DBT-003 (below) adds stereo amplification and speakers to the above features-list, and sells for £149. Both models launch on October 30th.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook