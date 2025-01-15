New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: superb stereo systems from Award-winning hi-fi

It’s always fun, after our dizzyingly busy Awards-testing months, to take stock of the new equipment we rate most highly and to match them with like-minded products to produce stunning systems.

Which is what we have done for this issue of What Hi-Fi?. In February's magazine you will find five brilliant stereo systems based on Award-winning kit. It is always tempting to put “Award-winning systems” as the coverline on these issues; but that would be misleading. What we have here are brilliant systems based on Award-winning products – but some of the components, while certainly excellent in their own right, may not be Award winners in 2024. Still, they all combine to create a synergy that we can’t beat for the price.

Also in this issue, we have soundbar packages that come as close to a separates home cinema package as you can get; and standmount speakers at around £2000 that are absolutely amazing for the admittedly not inconsiderable layout.

Gold-standard stereo systems

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

New Year diets may have already bitten the dust, but as we look forward to what 2025 has in store, you may be hungry to upgrade your hi-fi system – or even start an entire set-up from scratch.

With all the terrific hi-fi products out there, though, you can be spoiled for choice. But you could do a lot worse than look to our most recent 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award-winners in the hi-fi category. Fresh from choosing our winners and dishing out our gongs, we’ve created five systems, all of which use one or more pieces of Award-winning kit, that could provide the perfect starter.

Of course, it’s never as simple as just throwing a bunch of highly decorated kit together and assuming it will create the greatest set-up imaginable. A hi-fi system needs to work together to deliver a satisfying experience. This is why we have not only carefully curated our systems this month, but also thoroughly tested each one, and you can rest assured that the synergy that binds these selections will result in years of happy listening.

There are new-to-market propositions included in our serving suggestions alongside more evergreen products, those that have already served their audience well for a little while but remain among the very best of their type and level. From turntable set-ups catering for both larger and more regular spaces to a selection of streaming systems that suit different budgets, each element works beautifully with the other components it has been partnered with.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our pick of mid-priced standmounters

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

When it comes to putting together a quality stereo system, there’s little point in having a fine source unit and amp if you don’t have great speakers to provide the final link in your sonic chain.

If you are in the market for a pair of standmounters around the £2000 mark, at this level manufacturers have the budget to include components and engineering know-how that is significantly more advanced than you would find in, say, a £1000 speaker – and often with tech taken from higher-end speakers too. They can also pay more attention to the quality of build and finish. And the proof of the improving is in the hearing.

So, allow us to introduce four of the top contenders in the mid-price standmounter market. Three of them offer their own differing interpretations of the classic two-way design, while the fourth – a rarity in this market – has three drive units. Oh, and one of them is the current What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. We feel sure that our round-up this month will give you all the information you need to make your choice.

Soundbar packages for immersive home cinema

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Naturally, all of us movie fans adore the wonderfully immersive sonic experience of sitting in a cinema that has an A-grade sound system, and would love to be able to replicate that experience in our homes. But the fact is that few of us have listening rooms big enough to accommodate the domestic multi-box systems needed to do that. And even the best standalone soundbars fall well short of delivering either authentic surround sound or chest-rumbling bass (remember the crash scene in Super 8?).

Soundbar systems, on the other hand, include a pair of manageably sized, separate surround speakers and a subwoofer – itself usually of modest dimensions – along with the soundbar. Together, these elements provide the missing all-around-with-depth sonic effect without cramming your living room with five, seven or nine large boxes. What’s more, these systems are also wireless, so you don’t have to lay yards of cabling around your skirting boards.

Thankfully, the soundbar-systems market has matured nicely over the past few years, and there is now plenty of choice. Some brands offer complete packages, while others sell the soundbars, separates and subwoofers separately. In this month's mag we have gathered six of the best in a round-up that includes both types to help you find one that suits you.

First with reviews

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Once more, our First Tests section is filled to the brim with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

We kick off this month with a 55-inch flagship TV from Panasonic. We're big fans of the brand's drive for 'as the director intended' authenticity, but can this latest W90A model hold true to that, while using full-array local dimming that aims to compete with Mini LED? Find out in February's What Hi-Fi?

We continue our testing this month with Q Acoustics 3020c standmounters. The latest in Q Acoustics's entry level 3000 series of speakers, we found them taking a new direction sonically - but is that necessarily a bad thing? Find out what we thought of the 3020c in First Tests this month.

Then in another busy old month for our expert reviews team, our test benches groaned under the weight of plenty more new products. Mission's new 750 standmounters, TCL's affordably priced C655K TV, the Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, the latest 2024 iteration of Bluesound's Node streamer, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Apple iPad Air 13in and Earfun's Wave Pro headphones all underwent rigorous testing this month.

See what our review team thought of all these products in February's What Hi-Fi?

Highly covetable high-end kit

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our Temptations section of the magazine is where you'll find the highest of the high-end of hi-fi and AV products.

This month we take a look at the new Cyrus ST music streamer. Spoilers, it's a five-star cracker that, along with its other new 40 series products, should reignite the Cyrus brand's fortunes in 2025. It's not cheap, but we think it's worth every penny.

We also have a classy headphone amp from Austrian Audio, the Full Score One. Austrian Audio has impressed us in the last few years with its superb headphones, and here we have the perfect partner – though happily it's a great headphone amp with any decent headphones. Read more in February's What Hi-Fi?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive and freshly updated list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2024's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the February 2025 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition