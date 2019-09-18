New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: a home cinema special!

Summer's over, and the evenings are getting darker by the day. But it's not all doom and gloom. For the extra time we will be spending at home comes the chance to settle down in front of a really good box set or movie.

The November issue of What Hi-Fi? – on newsstands today – is devoted to home cinema systems, with seven set-ups to suit all tastes and budgets, from a simple TV and soundbar up to a full-blown multi-channel extravaganza.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

Home comforts

(Image credit: Future)

There's never been a better time to enjoy home cinema. The advent of 4K content means the video experience at home really can be on a par with going to the cinema.

But as well as an amazing picture, you need superb sound to complete the cinema experience. That's where the November issue of What Hi-Fi? comes in, with seven superb home cinema systems to suit all budgets and situations.

So, whether you want a simple soundbase system for £1000, or can splash out for the very best in 4K TV, with stunning sound to match, we've got you covered.

4K Blu-rays and speaker packages

(Image credit: Future)

With much of the November issue of What Hi-Fi? devoted to home cinema systems, we take a look at the hardy perennial the 4K Blu-ray player. Streaming may be on the rise, but for optimum picture performance, you can’t beat a physical disc.

Our round-up features four of the best from Cambridge Audio, Sony, Panasonic and Pioneer, proving that the disc is still king when it comes to picture quality.

And if you are keen on home cinema, you will want to consider a speaker package. We round up eight of the best surround sound packages from the likes of Dali, Fyne Audio, Q Acoustics and Wharfedale, meaning you can be at the centre of the action.

Extra features

(Image credit: Future)

So your home cinema system is all set up, but do you need Dolby Atmos? Everything you need to know about the object-based surround sound tech is contained in these pages too.

Our Insider feature explains all about HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) and the more advanced HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel: What are they? What do they do? And are they worth using?

First tests

(Image credit: Future)

Our First Tests section this month offers a first look at the latest hi-fi kit, including Bowers & Wilkins' Formation Wedge wireless speaker. There are two more wireless speakers on test, the JBL Charge 4 and the Amazon Echo Show 5 – the latter an exciting smart speaker with video screen.

Elsewhere in the First Test section, we review two pairs of stereo speakers, Fyne Audio F500s and KEF R5s, plus AKG's K175 headphones. You can also read our verdicts on Denon's AVC-X3600AV home cinema amplifier, the Atacama Evoque Eco 60-40 SE2 hi-fi rack and Pro-Ject's Pick It DS2 cartridge.

And finally, there's Panasonic's TX-55GZ950B – a 55in television that delivers a healthy dose of drama and excitement. Overall, we concluded, "you’d have to spend a lot more money to get a better TV sound".

Reference material

(Image credit: Future)

Our Temptations section features reviews top-notch hi-fi kit, often at eye-watering prices. This month is no different, as we review the Plinius Reference M-10/Reference A-300, a pre/power amplifier combination that costs a cool £34k. Can it justify that astronomical price tag?

Also featured in this section of the magazine is the Rega Aura, the latest high-end phono stage from Rega. At a mere £4k, this one's a positive bargain.

(Image credit: Future)

Don't miss our special subscribe and save offer this month. Take out a subscription to What Hi-Fi? and not only will you save lots of money, but we'll send you a Native Union Eclipse three-way USB charger, worth £70.

Of course, we've also updated our Buyer's Guide this month – a definitive and unparalleled guide to the best home entertainment your money can buy. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition