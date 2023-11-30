New information on LG’s 2024 C4 and G4 OLED TVs has arrived – and it’s great news for gamers

A potential slip-up seems to suggest that LG’s upcoming C4 and G4 OLED TVs will support 144Hz VRR over HDMI (thanks, FlatpanelsHD).

These findings have not been officially announced by LG, but AMD’s database states that the B4 will support a 40-120Hz VRR range, while the C4 and G4 will support 40-144Hz. This is said to apply to the 48, 55, and 77-inch models, though one assumes the same will also be true of the 65-inch model and hopefully the 42 incher as well.

We expect to see these new models at CES in January, so confirmation of everything we have read so far is potentially not too far away.

A 144Hz variable refresh rate available with the C4 and G4 models would be a step up from the current maximum of 120Hz VRR available in LG TVs. This could be welcome news for PC gamers (consoles don’t currently output signals beyond 120Hz) and would also bring LG’s specifications in line with Samsung and TCL, which offer 144Hz VRR in their current high-end TVs.

The 2024 models of LG OLEDs were listed by AMD as FreeSync Premium certified in September and October. FreeSync is AMD’s version of VRR, which is designed to help reduce issues with screen tearing and input latency. With the new VRR information added to what we already know, the C4 and G4 are shaping up to potentially be excellent TV sets for gaming.

Rumours of LG’s next processor, the Alpha 10 , have also been floating around for a little while. The new chip is said to be able to offer more AI processing power than the Alpha 9, which came out in 2018, and should also provide an improvement to picture and overall performance in the 2024 models of LG OLEDs.



We will be attending CES in Las Vegas next January, so will keep you updated with everything we find out regarding new models and their specifications.



