LG’s rumoured ‘Alpha 10’ processor could bring more AI power to your OLED TV

LG Electronics is expected to feature a new next-gen processor in its 2024 OLED TVs.

According to the Korean newspaper Etnews, reported by FlatPanelsHD, the upcoming ‘Alpha 10’ video, audio and data processor has been in development at LG Electronics’ SIC Center and features an improved Neural Processing Unit.

The chip is said to supposedly run more AI algorithms and make more complex decisions locally instead of relying heavily on external data centres. This is what we are increasingly seeing in new smartphones and would be a welcome addition to the latest OLED TVs.

An upgrade from the ‘Alpha 9’ chip, which was released in 2018, should hopefully mean an improvement in picture quality. This includes improved image analysis, noise reduction and object recognition, while there could be potential for audio enhancements too.

Incremental revisions to the previous chip have been made each year following its introduction, leading to the sixth generation of Alpha 9 processor which features in the current C3, G3, M3, and Z3 models of LG OLED TV.

It looks like the new chip is planned for use in LG’s upcoming Smart TVs but according to the report notes, LG could spread its webOS platform to a wider range of devices than just TVs.

We could learn more about the Alpha 10 processor at CES in January 2024, which is where LG usually announces its new line-up of TVs.

