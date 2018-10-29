New Apple iPad Pro reportedly has larger screen and USB-C charging port

Apple’s Mac and iPad launch event in New York is still over 24 hours away – it kicks off tomorrow at 2pm UK time – but we already have a good idea about what the Cupertino giant will unveil.

Sources have reportedly told Bloomberg that in addition to an updated MacBook Air and Mac mini, a new iPad Pro will be revealed.

The report continues to list some of the expected features of the upcoming tablet, including a larger LCD screen, better camera and faster processor compared to the 10.5in iPad Pro model (pictured top) launched last summer.

Design-wise, it's likely we'll see the removal of the Home button and fingerprint scanner, with the introduction of Face ID for unlocking the screen. Allegedly, there'll be an updated Apple Pencil and, as with the new iPhones, almost edge-to-edge screens and slimmer bezels.

The new iPads could also introduce a USB-C charging port to the iOS family for the first time, so that they share connectivity with Apple's laptops, and if the rumours are true they will also mark the first time a custom Apple graphics chip has been used in an iPad.

It is also suggested that the iPads will be more expensive than their predecessors - so north of a grand, then.

