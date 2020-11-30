New Amazon Cyber Monday deal! Buy one get one free on Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick

Amazon is still dropping Cyber Monday deals. This time, it's spoiling us with buy-one-get-one-free deals on its cheapest Echo speaker and Fire TV streamer.

There's currently 42% off the latest Echo Dot spherical smart speaker (it's now $28.99), but if you fancy a pair you can get two for $50 with the code DOT2PACK. Yep, that's right – Amazon is offering a 2-4-1 deal on smart speaker that's been in stores all of two months!

Want to smarten up your TV? You can buy one all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $27.99 (down from $40) or two for $50 (a saving of $30), too.

Warning: these are 'Limited Time offers', so with Cyber Monday winding down, you might want to snap them up sharpish.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) $39 $27 or two for $50 at Amazon

The latest version of Amazon's streaming stick packs Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and HDR, for much greater contrast ratios. It only launched a couple of months ago, and it's already discounted. Buy two for $50 using the code DOT2PACK. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $50 $29 or two for $50 at Amazon

The new Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for a new orb-like shape that's said to sound significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this 2-4-1 deal. No code required.View Deal

The latest Echo combines the best of the standard Echo with the bigger, more powerful Echo Studio. Inside is a built-in Zigbee smart hub, meaning it can directly control compatible devices, as well as better sound than the previous generation. It also looks quiet different, adopting a spherical design that's reminiscent of a Magic 8-Ball.

Like almost all of Amazon's Echo devices, it's a great value proposition that ticks all the boxes for everyday living. There are better sounding smart speakers around, but they can't match this for versatility or price.

It's currently reduced from $50 to $29 at Amazon. You can save even more when you buy two for $50 with the code DOT2PACK.

As for Amazon's streaming devices, they're renowned as some of the best in the business. And while they're heavily skewed to Amazon's ecosystem, they can stream other services too, like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The 2020 Fire TV Stick features Dolby Atmos for immersive audio, and HDR for a greater difference between the light and dark parts of the picture, for a more realistic image.

This new model delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps, while the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks and promises more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections.

The Alexa Voice Remote has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control compatible TVs, soundbars, and AV receivers, too. It's currently just $27 thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday Fire Stick deal – or two for $50. Bargain.

MORE:

Here are the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Feast your eyes on the best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals

Our take on the best smart speakers