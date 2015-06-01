This means that the latest 2015 TVs with the Android TV platform, including the Sony 2015 TVs launched at CES at the start of the year, should now have access to Netflix 4K.

It will also be available on the forthcoming Nvidia Shield 4K set-top box and, presumably, the Philips Android TV sets for 2015.

The upgraded Netflix app also supports Dolby Digital Plus pass-through, allowing you to send surround sound from your TV to AV receiver over HDMI.

Netflix 4K content had previously been limited to selected smart TVs with the Netflix 4K Ultra HD app on their own smart platform. Now the app is available via the Google Play store on the Android TV platform, which should mean 4K content is available on more devices soon.

We've taken delivery of our first 2015 Sony TVs, so look out for our first reviews of these Android TV sets very soon.

