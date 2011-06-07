NAD is the latest to join the growing band of hi-fi companies offering a network media player with the arrival of its £695 C 446.

Compatible with Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) and Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) standards, the C 446 can stream music from computers, Android phones, Apple iOS devices and network hard drives.

UPnP Digital Audio Renderer (DAR) technology allows the user to browse music, create playlists and change songs anywhere in the home using a range of network devices.

The C 446 plays MP3, FLAC, WMA, WAV and AAC music files, and is also equipped with AM, FM, DAB, DAB+ tuners, as well as being able to receive internet radio.

NAD says it has paid particular attention to audio quality, fitting 24-bit/192kHz DACs (digital-to-analogue converters) and high-performance analogue audio cricuitry.

Additional features include USB playback, wi-fi, internet radio portal and RS-232 serial port for weasy integration with home automation systems.

You can control or charge your iPod or iPhone by adding the optional IPD 2 dock.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook