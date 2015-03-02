Launched at MWC 2015, the AKG N20 headphones are "Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad" certified for compatibility with Apple devices, while also promising support for Android phones and tablets.

The N20 in-ear headphones have a semi-closed back design with an aluminum housing, and come with silicone ear tips in three sizes and a 1.2m tangle-free fabric cord cable.

You also get the usual array of accessories such as a carry case, flight adaptor and a cleaning tool.

The N20 in-ear headphones are due on sale in June, and we're told they will come with a £99 price tag (even though the AKG shop is currently showing them at £110 for the black pair and £80 for the earphones in silver).

With the AKG Y50 on-ear headphones sitting pretty as our 2014 headphone Product of the Year, the N20 in-ears have plenty to live up to.

