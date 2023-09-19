MQA hi-res audio has been saved by one of hi-fi's big hitters

MQA has been saved. The hi-res firm went into administration earlier this year, but now it's been bought by Canadian firm Lenbrook, which also owns Bluesound, NAD and PSB.

UK-based MQA created two audio codecs: MQA and SCL6. Both provide better quality sound over wireless Bluetooth.

What's next for MQA remains unclear, but Lenbrook hints that it will be business as usual.

"Lenbrook's vision is of a thriving hi-fi industry where technologies that promote both consumer choice and the pursuit of the highest sound quality are deserving of investment and nurture," Gordon Simmonds, Lenbrook's chief executive officer, said in a press release.

"We view this acquisition as an opportunity to ensure the technologies developed by the scientists and engineers at MQA continue to serve the industry's interests rather than be confined to any single brand or company."

MQA has over 120 licensees (including Tidal courtesy of its Tidal Masters selection) and several content partnerships. Lenbrook claims its primary objective was "to provide certainty for business and technical developments that were underway prior to MQA's administration".

The company is retaining "a core group" of MQA staff including engineers, developers and those in sales and marketing.

Previously we had theorised Apple could be a good home for MQA. However, as owner of the hi-res BluOS platform – one of the best Sonos alternatives – Lenbrook looks well-placed to help MQA thrive. Let's hope it does just that.

