Move over LG C4: there's a cracking deal on the Samsung S90D

All of the Samsung OLED TVs that we have tested have been very good but if you can't stretch to the flagship S95D QD-OLED model, then the step-down S90D has just hit its lowest-ever price of £1449 at Crampton & More. This makes it significantly cheaper than its closest rival, the LG C4. And you can claim £200 cashback in the case of the Samsung, too.

Something to keep in mind, though: Samsung sells both QD-OLED and OLED versions of the S90D and makes it very hard to tell which one you're getting. I believe the one in this deal is the standard OLED model, so I think it best to assume that's the case and consider yourself especially lucky if it turns out to be a QD-OLED.

Today's best Samsung S90D deal

Samsung QE55S90D 2024 OLED TV was £2499 now £1449 at Crampton & Moore (save £1050)

The S90D is Samsung's step-down OLED model for 2024. We haven't reviewed it so it's a bit of a punt, but the brand's other OLED TVs have been very good and this price is very tempting, especially when you consider the specs, which include 4K/120Hz support across all four HDMI sockets.

In February of this year, Samsung flew one of the What HiFi? team out to Frankfurt for its "World of Samsung" experience. It was here that we saw the S90D for the first time and wrote about it here. Our succinct verdict says the "compact OLED TV provides solid contrast, balanced colours and sharp details in our first look".

The TV features the latest version of Samsung's Tizen operating system, which boasts a full-screen interface that now includes more user-generated content selections. There is also a wide array of game-streaming applications, and Samsung TV Plus, which incorporates hundreds of internet-streamed television channels.

Gaming features are as strong as ever on the S90D, as Samsung has included its usual suite of four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets with 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support.

The AI features include accessibility tools such as high contrast modes for visually impaired viewers, as well as more versatile subtitle features for those with hearing impairments.

