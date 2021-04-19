More than one iPhone 13 could have 120Hz screen, analyst says

It's no secret that one iPhone 13 model will have a 120Hz screen, but one analyst reckons there will be a second 120Hz handset in the new range.

According to Ross Young, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will both have LTPO displays, which allow for a 120Hz refresh rate. Previously, it was thought only the Pro Max model would have the feature.

Heard some rumors in the industry and media that there would only be one LTPO model from Apple later this year. Can confirm that is not the case. Apple fans can relax!April 16, 2021 See more

That would be double the refresh rate of the current iPhone range. A higher refresh rate means less blur, and is particularly well suited to fast-moving content particularly games.

Most recent high-end phones have refresh rates of either 90Hz or 120Hz. Samsung has even launched some mid-range devices with those refresh rates. So Apple's move would be welcomed by many.

LTPO screens allow for variable refresh rates. While they top out at 120Hz, they can also go much lower for less intensive tasks such as reading emails. This would save the device's battery life.

Apple already uses LTPO displays for its Apple Watch device, so it isn't completely new to this technology.

In other iPhone 13 news, a screen protector has leaked (via 9to5Mac) that suggests the device will have a smaller notch than the iPhone 12. The notch houses the front-facing camera for taking selfies and authenticating using Face ID. A smaller notch would take up less of the screen, making content more immersive.

According to 9to5Mac, the new notch will be around 30 per cent smaller – another welcome change in a handset that's already shaping up to be quite the phone.

MORE:

Read all about it! New iPhone 13: release date, price, leaks and all of the news

Will a new iPad launch tomorrow? iPad Pro 2021: release date, price, specs and all the news

Google fan? Check out the best Android phones

And Apple fans will want the best iPhones money can buy