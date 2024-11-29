Mission's five-star amplifier is the surprise Black Friday hi-fi deal I've been waiting for

I'll tell you a secret: I love half-width amplifiers. From the 80s Cyrus One, the original Naim Nait 1 to the Rega Brio – there's something very pleasing about a half-width stereo amplifier that delivers a performance that far outweighs its compact footprint. Not only are these mini marvels easier to accommodate in your home (especially if you don't have a dedicated hi-fi rack), but they also tend to favour agility, dynamics, precision and subtlety over brute power and large-scale projection – which is just fine by me, as that balance is far better suited to my small living room space.

Joining that impressive fray is the Mission 778X. Originally priced at £549 – at which we gave it an effusive five-star review – it's now dropped in price to £489 at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks thanks to today's Black Friday frenzy.

Five stars Mission 778X was £549 now £489 at Richer Sounds (save £60)

"This is a tidy-sounding product; one that digs up plenty of detail and is composed enough to arrange all that information into a cohesive and musical whole," we said in our 778X review. It's also consistent-sounding throughout analogue and digital inputs, and particularly expressive with voices.

Get this £60 saving by joining the VIP/Rewards club – it's free and quick to sign up! Deal also available at Sevenoaks

Mission's entry-level 778X is a "fine all-rounder" as we called it in our review, packing in a generous complement of analogue and digital inputs, including a moving magnet phono stage. You get two optical inputs, one coaxial and a USB Type B input on the digital side, with the internal ESS Sabre DAC able to handle hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256.

It even has aptX Bluetooth and a 6.3mm headphone socket – it's a great array of connections you don't usually see at this price level. The casework is sturdy and solid, and the front panel rotary dials are smooth to use.

Once we start playing music through it, we like how understated the Mission amp's sound is. Nothing sticks out unduly, which is always a good thing, and we are particularly taken with how it delivers voices in a sweet, insightful way. We said in our review: "This integrated has a nice, open balance that retains enough in the way of natural warmth to avoid charges of sounding clinical. It helps that dynamics are rendered in a controlled but expressive way and the music’s changing momentum is conveyed with conviction."

There is ample clarity in the high-end and the 778X keeps things refined enough that poor or bright recordings are kept in check. Rival amps such as the Rotel A8 are that bit more refined and precise, while the Rega Brio has greater verve and drive; but the 778X's understated talents, excellent features set and well-rounded performance are worth considering. And with £60 off the full price right now, it could be your next hi-fi purchase. But hurry - this deal likely won't last long!

MORE:

Check out the best hi-fi and audio deals

I've been reviewing hi-fi for a dozen years, and these are my top 12 Black Friday deals for every audio category (so far)

We've sourced the 6 best Bowers & Wilkins Black Friday deals: speakers, wireless headphones and more

Stop what you're doing: Award-winning Arcams have their prices slashed for Black Friday