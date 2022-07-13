Missed the Sony XM4 Prime Day deal? Don't worry, the next best price is still great

Breaking news: the superb Sony WH-1000XM4 Prime Day deal (opens in new tab) has sold out. But wait, because the next best price available online isn't much higher at all.

Yesterday, Amazon slashed the price of the popular XM4 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones by over 40 per cent to just £209, but while they are no longer available at that very tempting price, John Lewis currently has them on sale (and in stock!) for £230 (opens in new tab). Phew. Yes, you'll be pinching yourself for not grabbing them sooner – but it could be worse.

Are the XM4 for £230 (opens in new tab) still worth it? In a nutshell, yes. The XM4 are second best in the market to the new (much pricier) XM5 and arguably the best-value wireless over-ears in the Prime Day deals.

Sony's What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless headphones offer fantastic sound quality, a 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling...

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

The five-star WH-1000XM4 were, until the recent launch of the XM5, Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones. With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4 are hard to beat when they're discounted below £250.

The XM4 are every bit as comfortable as their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3, but introduce new useful features that elevate the user experience such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head.

More importantly, the headphones dish up an impressive hike in sound quality over the XM3. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, but there are also big improvements across the board.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, this Prime Day discount can't be ignored. Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just £230 (opens in new tab)... before they sell out at John Lewis too!

