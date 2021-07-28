Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport earbuds feature wireless charging and a Kevlar case

Master & Dynamic has released a sporty version of its recent MW08 earbuds. The new MW08 Sport noise-cancelling earbuds are made of durable materials to withstand the most intense of workouts, but retain the brand’s high-end aesthetic.

Unlike the regular MW08 earbuds that have a ceramic shell and stainless steel case, the new model features a ‘shatter resistant’ sapphire glass body and a woven Kevlar fibre case that the company says is sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

The headphones have the same level of water- and sweat-resistance as the non-sport version, IPX5, but along with five pairs of regular silicone eartips, they also include two sizes of memory foam tips for a secure fit.

Inside are Master & Dynamics' 11mm Beryllium acoustic drivers offering two Ambient Listening transparency modes for improved awareness outdoors and two modes with Active Noise-Cancellation.

There's also Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity onboard, with external aluminium antennas to provide a secure wireless connection up to a range up to a claimed 30m (100ft).

Playtime runs at a respectable 10 hours of listening with ANC enabled or 12 hours with it off. The charging case can hold an additional 30 hours.

Unlike the standard MW08 buds, the sport model is compatible with wireless charging and can be used with Master & Dynamics newly-released aluminium and coated canvas MC100 Wireless Charge Pad.

The MW08 Sport noise-cancelling earbuds are available now in four finishes: Black, Silver, Blue and Olive, all of which include a signature Black Kevlar charging case. They are priced at £329 ($349), that's a £50 ($50) increase on the standard MW08.

The MC100 Wireless Charge Pad is available from 30th July in Silver Metal/Grey or Gunmetal/Black, costing £49 ($69).

